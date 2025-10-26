Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 26, 2025, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (54) 7-0 1633 1
2. Indiana (11) 8-0 1589 2
3. Texas A&M (1) 8-0 1523 3
4. Alabama 7-1 1445 4
5. Georgia 6-1 1359 5
6. Oregon 7-1 1249 6
7. Mississippi 7-1 1212 8
8. Georgia Tech 8-0 1172 7
9. Vanderbilt 7-1 1098 10
10. Miami (FL) 6-1 1069 9
10. BYU 8-0 1069 11
12. Notre Dame 5-2 944 12
13. Texas Tech 7-1 876 14
14. Tennessee 6-2 684 17
15. Virginia 7-1 660 16
16. Louisville 6-1 647 19
17. Cincinnati 7-1 609 21
18. Oklahoma 6-2 485 13
19. Missouri 6-2 447 15
20. Texas 6-2 371 22
21. Michigan 6-2 264 25
22. Houston 7-1 256
23. Southern Cal 5-2 215
24. Utah 6-2 162
25. Memphis 7-1 130

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego St. 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up