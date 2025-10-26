The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (54) 7-0 1633 1 2. Indiana (11) 8-0 1589 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 8-0 1523 3 4. Alabama 7-1 1445 4 5. Georgia 6-1 1359 5 6. Oregon 7-1 1249 6 7. Mississippi 7-1 1212 8 8. Georgia Tech 8-0 1172 7 9. Vanderbilt 7-1 1098 10 10. Miami (FL) 6-1 1069 9 10. BYU 8-0 1069 11 12. Notre Dame 5-2 944 12 13. Texas Tech 7-1 876 14 14. Tennessee 6-2 684 17 15. Virginia 7-1 660 16 16. Louisville 6-1 647 19 17. Cincinnati 7-1 609 21 18. Oklahoma 6-2 485 13 19. Missouri 6-2 447 15 20. Texas 6-2 371 22 21. Michigan 6-2 264 25 22. Houston 7-1 256 – 23. Southern Cal 5-2 215 – 24. Utah 6-2 162 – 25. Memphis 7-1 130 –

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego St. 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.

