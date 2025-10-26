The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (54)
|7-0
|1633
|1
|2. Indiana (11)
|8-0
|1589
|2
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|8-0
|1523
|3
|4. Alabama
|7-1
|1445
|4
|5. Georgia
|6-1
|1359
|5
|6. Oregon
|7-1
|1249
|6
|7. Mississippi
|7-1
|1212
|8
|8. Georgia Tech
|8-0
|1172
|7
|9. Vanderbilt
|7-1
|1098
|10
|10. Miami (FL)
|6-1
|1069
|9
|10. BYU
|8-0
|1069
|11
|12. Notre Dame
|5-2
|944
|12
|13. Texas Tech
|7-1
|876
|14
|14. Tennessee
|6-2
|684
|17
|15. Virginia
|7-1
|660
|16
|16. Louisville
|6-1
|647
|19
|17. Cincinnati
|7-1
|609
|21
|18. Oklahoma
|6-2
|485
|13
|19. Missouri
|6-2
|447
|15
|20. Texas
|6-2
|371
|22
|21. Michigan
|6-2
|264
|25
|22. Houston
|7-1
|256
|–
|23. Southern Cal
|5-2
|215
|–
|24. Utah
|6-2
|162
|–
|25. Memphis
|7-1
|130
|–
Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego St. 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.
