Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 19, 2025, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (60) 7-0 1643 1
2. Indiana (6) 7-0 1583 3
3. Texas A&M 7-0 1499 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1463 6
5. Georgia 6-1 1360 9
6. Oregon 6-1 1317 8
7. Georgia Tech 7-0 1143 12
8. Mississippi 6-1 1119 5
9. Miami (FL) 5-1 1073 2
10. Vanderbilt 6-1 1031 17
11. BYU 7-0 975 15
12. Notre Dame 5-2 964 13
13. Oklahoma 6-1 882 14
14. Texas Tech 6-1 782 7
15. Missouri 6-1 748 16
16. Virginia 6-1 624 18
17. Tennessee 5-2 527 11
18. South Florida 6-1 501 19
19. Louisville 5-1 458
20. LSU 5-2 388 10
21. Cincinnati 6-1 350 24
22. Texas 5-2 318 21
23. Illinois 5-2 168
24. Arizona St. 5-2 155
25. Michigan 5-2 123

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up