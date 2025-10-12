Texas State visits Marshall in Sun Belt matchup

Texas State (3-3) at Marshall (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Marshall Offense…

Texas State (3-3) at Marshall (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 375.8 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 177.8 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 198.0 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (40th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 389.5 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 141.2 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (111th)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 476.2 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 226.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 250.2 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (29th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 394.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (111th)

Marshall ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Texas State ranks 55th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.7%.

Texas State ranks 111th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Marshall’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 856 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Michael Allen, 310 yards on 58 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 396 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 1,342 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 581 yards on 104 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 506 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Marshall won 48-24 over Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 11. Del Rio-Wilson threw for 219 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 95 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Antwan Roberts had 67 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Lacey recorded 121 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Texas State fell to Troy 48-41 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Jackson led Texas State with 248 yards on 19-of-22 passing (86.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards and one rushing touchdown. Greg Burrell had 136 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. Chris Dawn Jr. had seven receptions for 119 yards.

Next game

Marshall plays at Coastal Carolina on Oct. 30. Texas State hosts James Madison on Oct. 28.

