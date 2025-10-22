Texas State squares off against James Madison in Sun Belt action

James Madison (6-1) at Texas State (3-4), Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Texas…

James Madison (6-1) at Texas State (3-4), Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 487.9 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 257.1 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 230.7 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (27th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 404.9 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 242.1 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 162.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (117th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 432.3 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 188.6 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 243.7 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (47th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 237.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 162.7 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 74.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (14th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Texas State is 16th in the FBS, converting 50.5% of the time. James Madison ranks 12th, converting 52.0%.

Texas State ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

James Madison ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 78.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas State’s 80th-ranked 58.3 per-game average.

Texas State ranks 87th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:19, compared to James Madison’s 2nd-ranked average of 35:32.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 1,786 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 608 yards on 118 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 674 yards on 47 catches, 6 TDs

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 1,252 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 611 yards on 93 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 400 yards on 25 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Texas State was defeated by Marshall 40-37 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Jackson led Texas State with 444 yards on 26-of-38 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pare carried the ball 14 times for 27 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 44 yards. Chris Dawn Jr. had five receptions for 180 yards.

James Madison defeated Old Dominion 63-27 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Barnett threw for 295 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 153 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Knight had 74 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 27 yards. Nick DeGennaro recorded 106 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas State plays at Louisiana on Nov. 8. James Madison plays at Marshall on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.