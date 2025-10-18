Texas Southern routs NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg 61-10 for 1st 4-game win streak since 2014

HOUSTON (AP) — KJ Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Kerien Charlo, and Jonathan Lewis rushed for two touchdowns as…

HOUSTON (AP) — KJ Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Kerien Charlo, and Jonathan Lewis rushed for two touchdowns as Texas Southern routed NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg 61-10 on Saturday.

Texas Southern (4-3) secured its first four-game winning streak since 2014.

Texas Southern forced four turnovers for the second straight game and limited Virginia Lynchburg to 11 first downs and 87 total yards. Jaquavus Hallman made two interceptions, including a 40-yard pick-6 with 29 seconds left before halftime for a 37-3 lead.

Charlo had a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Chaunzavia Lewis added a 100-yard kickoff return in the third.

Lewis gained 92 yards on just 11 carries and Athean Renfro added a team-high 94 yards rushing and a touchdown for Texas Southern. Charlo caught four passes for 102 yards. Renfro has rushed for 474 yards over the past four games on 81 carries.

Nico Cleaves was 11 of 31 for 100 yards passing with one touchdown and three interceptions for Virginia Lynchburg, which restarted its football program in 2011 after stopping play in 1954.

