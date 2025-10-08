Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma meet in Dallas, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Texas (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas…

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Texas (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 1.5. Against the spread: Texas 1-4, Oklahoma 3-2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 419.2 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 246.6 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 172.6 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (63rd)

Texas Defense

Overall: 261 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 181.4 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 79.6 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (5th)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 415.2 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 278 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 137.2 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (45th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 193 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 118.4 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 74.6 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 7.2 points per game (2nd)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Texas is 16th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 28.6% of third downs. Oklahoma ranks 1st, conceding on 17.4% of third downs.

Oklahoma is 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 37th-ranked +3 margin.

Texas is 128th in the FBS averaging 76.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma’s 74th-ranked 55.8 per-game average.

Texas is 83rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 1,151 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 60 completion percentage

Rushing: Manning, 160 yards on 43 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Parker Livingstone, 279 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,215 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 259 yards on 57 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 359 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Texas lost 29-21 to Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4. Manning passed for 263 yards on 16-of-29 attempts (55.2%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 37 yards. Quintrevion Wisner had 11 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. DeAndre Moore Jr. put up 75 yards on three catches.

Oklahoma defeated Kent State 44-0 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Michael Hawkins Jr. threw for 162 yards on 14-of-24 attempts (58.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Blaylock had 78 rushing yards on 15 carries. Sategna put up 75 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas plays at Kentucky on Oct. 18. Oklahoma plays at South Carolina on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.