Tennessee hosts Oklahoma in ranked SEC matchup

No. 13 Oklahoma (6-2) at No. 17 Tennessee (6-2), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 510.1 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 321.4 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 188.8 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 45.6 points per game (2nd)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 401.5 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 266.9 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 134.6 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (112th)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 376.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 246.4 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 130.1 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (73rd)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 240.3 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 155.4 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 84.9 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 12.5 points per game (5th)

Tennessee ranks 25th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.4% of the time.

Oklahoma is 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Tennessee’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Tennessee is 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.1% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Tennessee is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:43, compared to Oklahoma’s 68th-ranked average of 30:00.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 2,344 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 652 yards on 91 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 740 yards on 43 catches, 8 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,790 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 403 yards on 93 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 624 yards on 43 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Tennessee defeated Kentucky 56-34 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Aguilar led Tennessee with 396 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Star Thomas had 64 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Brazzell recorded 138 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Oklahoma fell to Ole Miss 34-26 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Mateer passed for 223 yards on 17-of-31 attempts (54.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Xavier Robinson carried the ball nine times for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 27 yards. Sategna had six receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Tennessee hosts New Mexico State on Nov. 15. Oklahoma plays at No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 15.

