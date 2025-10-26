Temple hosts East Carolina in AAC play

East Carolina (4-3) at Temple (5-3), Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Temple Offense…

East Carolina (4-3) at Temple (5-3), Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 389.6 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 216.8 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 172.9 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 33.6 points per game (40th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 360.9 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 189.4 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 171.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 26 points per game (85th)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 455.4 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 293.6 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 161.9 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (58th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 339.6 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 220.7 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 118.9 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 17.1 points per game (16th)

East Carolina ranks 6th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 53.1% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Temple is 3rd in the FBS at +10, and East Carolina ranks 22nd at +5.

East Carolina is 11th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.7% of trips.

East Carolina ranks 83rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:17, compared to Temple’s 25th-ranked average of 31:46.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 1,611 yards, 21 TDs, 0 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 638 yards on 115 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kajiya Hollawayne, 426 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 1,989 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 365 yards on 76 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 556 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Temple won 38-37 over Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 25. Simon passed for 267 yards on 24-of-35 attempts (68.6%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Hunter Smith carried the ball 10 times for 92 yards. Hollawayne recorded 85 yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns.

East Carolina won 41-27 over Tulsa on Thursday, Oct. 16. Houser led East Carolina with 300 yards on 21-of-38 passing (55.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Montgomery carried the ball 16 times for 125 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Anthony Smith had four receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Temple plays at Army on Nov. 8. East Carolina hosts Charlotte on Nov. 8.

