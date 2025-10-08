TCU visits Kansas State in Big 12 play

TCU (4-1) at Kansas State (2-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: TCU by…

TCU (4-1) at Kansas State (2-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: TCU by 1.5. Against the spread: TCU 3-1-1, Kansas State 2-4.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 437.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 311.6 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (28th)

TCU Defense

Overall: 380 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 249.2 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 130.8 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (56th)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 369.7 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 143.3 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (78th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 376 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 208.3 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 167.7 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (93rd)

TCU ranks 116th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.3% of third downs.

TCU ranks 25th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

TCU ranks 107th in the FBS averaging 65.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 10th-ranked 32.3 per-game average.

TCU is 88th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.2% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone offense ranks 23rd, scoring on 94.1% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. TCU is 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:51, while Kansas State’s 117th-ranked average is 27:41.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 1,517 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 204 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 385 yards on 17 catches, 5 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,358 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnson, 209 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 390 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

TCU won 35-21 over Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 4. Hoover passed for 275 yards on 23-of-33 attempts (69.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Barnes carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards, adding one reception for five yards. McAlister recorded 65 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Kansas State fell 35-34 to Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 4. Johnson led Kansas State with 339 yards on 29-of-45 passing (64.4%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 72 yards and one rushing touchdown. Joe Jackson had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding five receptions for 41 yards. Brown had four receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

TCU hosts Baylor on Oct. 18. Kansas State plays at Kansas on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.