Taylor’s OT run lifts No. 24 Virginia to a 30-27 victory over Louisville

J’Mari Taylor’s 2-yard run in overtime gave No. 24 Virginia a 30-27 victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers are off to their best conference start since 2007.

The Cavaliers (5-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), off to their best conference start since 2007, won despite the nation’s fifth-best offense, averaging 539.6 yards per game, being limited to 237 yards. A pair of defensive scores offset the sputtering offensive performance.

Not that it mattered to Virginia coach Tony Elliott, after his team found enough offense for its first four-game winning streak in four years.

“There are no ugly wins,” he said. “I’m super proud of these guys. We practice that (game-winning play). It gives us a chance in those situations.”

Taylor, who ran 16 times for 68 yards, took a direct snap on a third-and-1 and ran up the middle for the game-winning score. On the previous play, starting quarterback Chandler Morris ran for seven yards, but he was forced out of the game after an injury timeout.

The Cardinals (4-1, 1-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Chris Bell made a one-handed catch in the front corner of the end zone to make it 24-21 with 9:41 left, and after getting a stop, the Cardinals tied it on Cooper Ranvier’s career-best, 50-yard field goal with 1:08 left.

Bell had his second consecutive career-best game, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and two scores.

Donavon Platt returned a fumble for a 61-yard score to make it 7-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter, and Kam Robinson’s 47-yard interception return off pass by Miller Moss gave Virginia a 21-14 lead with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Moss threw for 329 yards and two scores on 34-of-48 passing, but he was 21 of 26 for 200 yards in the first half. Virginia also sacked him five times, all after halftime.

“When these things happen, you got to let these wounds sting,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said of the Cardinals’ mistakes. “You got to let it sting for a while. It’s got to burn. It’s got to really bother you. If it doesn’t bother you, then you shouldn’t be playing football or coaching football.”

Morris tied a season low with 149 passing yards, completing 19 of 31 throws with a touchdown. Again, though, that didn’t matter to Elliott.

“I told the guys let’s respect the run we are on,” he said. “This group wants to continue on and reach more milestones. Maybe a spot in Charlotte (for the ACC Championship Game).”

After further review

Saturday’s outcome hinged on two plays, one upheld by replay and one reversed.

The first was Robinson’s pick-six. On the play, Moss was about to take a sack when he threw the ball away. It stood after officials could not determine if Moss’ leg or wrist were down before the pass.

The other came on Louisville’s overtime possession. On a third-and-2 from the Virginia 6, Moss threw to Isaac Brown, who fell and appeared to have both hands under the ball to complete the five-yard catch. However, officials reversed it, and Louisville settled for a 24-yard field goal by Ranvier.

Injury updates

Elliott said Morris just took a hard hit on the tackle and would have returned to action had Taylor not scored on the ensuing play.

Louisville running back Duke Watson, who had been battling a lower-leg injury, had a two-yard carry in the first quarter before hobbling off. He did not return.

The takeaway

Virginia: The game-winning score aside, the Cavaliers won this game with their opportunistic defense. They are 5-1 for the first time since 2017.

Louisville: The Cardinals will want this one back. Turnovers have been an issue all season, and the two Saturday cost Louisville.

Up next

Virginia gets its first off week before preparing to host Washington State on Oct. 18.

Louisville has its second and final off week of the regular season and will play next at Miami on Oct. 17.

