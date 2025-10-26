Syracuse meets North Carolina in ACC play

North Carolina (2-5) at Syracuse (3-5), Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Syracuse Offense…

North Carolina (2-5) at Syracuse (3-5), Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 398.4 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 285.5 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 112.9 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (84th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 437.0 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 274.3 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 162.8 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (116th)

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 280.6 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 169.7 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 110.9 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (126th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 345.6 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 235.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 110.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (63rd)

Both teams struggle on third down. Syracuse ranks 114th in the FBS, converting 35.1% of the time. North Carolina ranks 127th, converting on 32.6% of third downs.

Syracuse is 123rd in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

North Carolina ranks 116th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.2% of trips. Syracuse’s red zone defense ranks 108th at 90.3%.

North Carolina is 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:09.

Team leaders

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 434 yards on 102 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 501 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 805 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 315 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 320 yards on 29 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Syracuse was beaten by Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Rickie Collins passed for 224 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards. Willis carried the ball 10 times for 76 yards, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Darrell Gill Jr. put up 79 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

North Carolina fell 17-16 to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 25. Lopez led North Carolina with 208 yards on 23-of-36 passing (63.9%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Benjamin Hall had 50 rushing yards on 11 carries. Shipp recorded 67 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Syracuse plays at No. 9 Miami (FL) on Nov. 8. North Carolina hosts Stanford on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.