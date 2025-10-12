Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh in ACC play

Pittsburgh (4-2) at Syracuse (3-3), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Syracuse Offense…

Pittsburgh (4-2) at Syracuse (3-3), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 432.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 320.7 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 111.7 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (69th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 448.8 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 291.2 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 157.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (111th)

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 431.8 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 309.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 122.5 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 39.8 points per game (15th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 313.7 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 230.2 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 83.5 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (53rd)

Syracuse is 96th in third down percentage, converting 36.9% of the time. Pittsburgh ranks 46th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.8%.

Syracuse is 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Pittsburgh ranks 99th in the FBS averaging 63.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Syracuse’s 46th-ranked 48.3 per-game average.

Pittsburgh ranks 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. Syracuse’s red zone offense ranks 108th, scoring on 77.8% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 337 yards on 78 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 390 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 1,058 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 187 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 438 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Syracuse was defeated by SMU 31-18 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Rickie Collins led Syracuse with 279 yards on 22-of-45 passing (48.9%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 57 yards and one rushing touchdown. Willis carried the ball 15 times for 41 yards, adding one reception for zero yards. Cook had seven receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh won 34-31 over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Mason Heintschel led Pittsburgh with 321 yards on 21-of-29 passing (72.4%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 64 yards. Reid carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards, adding eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had six receptions for 78 yards.

Next game

Syracuse plays at No. 12 Georgia Tech on Oct. 25. Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina State on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.