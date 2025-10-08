Sun Belt matchup features Old Dominion playing Marshall

Old Dominion (4-1) at Marshall (2-3), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Old Dominion…

Old Dominion (4-1) at Marshall (2-3), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Old Dominion by 14.5. Against the spread: Old Dominion 4-1, Marshall 3-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 498.6 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 247.4 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 251.2 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 36.2 points per game (34th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 314.2 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 149 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 165.2 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (16th)

Marshall Offense

Overall: 362 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 193 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (54th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 379.6 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 244.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (115th)

Marshall is 112th in third down percentage, converting 34.7% of the time.

Marshall is 105th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips. Old Dominion’s red zone defense ranks 6th at 66.7%.

Old Dominion is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:13, compared to Marshall’s 61st-ranked average of 30:26.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,215 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Trequan Jones, 451 yards on 48 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Cory Thomas, 343 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 637 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Michael Allen, 273 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 275 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion won 47-7 over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 4. Joseph led Old Dominion with 315 yards on 17-of-30 passing (56.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jones had 98 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding recorded 101 yards on seven catches with three touchdowns.

Marshall fell 54-51 to Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 27. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 258 yards on 24-of-31 passing (77.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards. Allen carried the ball 19 times for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 39 yards. Lacey recorded 146 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Old Dominion plays at James Madison on Oct. 18. Marshall hosts Texas State on Oct. 18.

