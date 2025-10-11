Summers rushes for career high, 2 touchdowns to power Sacred Heart’s 32-14 win over Howard

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mitchell Summers rushed for a career high of 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Kling…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mitchell Summers rushed for a career high of 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Kling made three field goals to lead Sacred Heart to a 32-14 comeback win over Howard on Saturday.

Howard (3-3) took the lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns near the end of the first and second quarters, taking a 14-0 lead after a 14-yard Tyriq Starks run with 2:05 remaining in the half.

Summers, a true freshman, took off for an 80-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half, eclipsing his early career high of 119 yards. He added a second touchdown with 3:26 remaining in the game.

Starks (11-of-21 passing for 80 yards) was sacked for a safety by Peter Schanne with 3:04 remaining.

Kling tallied the Pioneers’ first points with a 49-yard field goal, then added 19- and 25-yard chip shots in the second half.

Sacred Heart (5-2) extended to a two-possession lead with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter. Payton Rhoades made a leaping touchdown catch from Jack Snyder.

Snyder was 11 of 18 for 147 yards passing.

Anthony Reagan Jr. had 117 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 39 receiving yards to lead the Bison in rushing and receiving.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.