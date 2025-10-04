Stubblefield throws 2 TDs and Jones blocks punt as SC State rolls Savannah State 49-6

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Stubblefield threw for two touchdowns, Tyler Jones returned a blocked punt for a score, and…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Stubblefield threw for two touchdowns, Tyler Jones returned a blocked punt for a score, and South Carolina State beat Div. II Savannah State 49-6 on Saturday.

Charles Arnold Jr. started SC State’s scoring with a pick-6 in the first quarter. Stubblefield added to the early momentum, throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Deyandre Ruffin and later connecting with Nigel Johnson for a 19-yard score, helping the Bulldogs (3-3) build a 21-3 lead by halftime.

Stubblefield finished the game 14-for-30 for 206 yards and two touchdowns before being replaced by William Atkins IV in the fourth quarter. Stubblefield fumbled twice and lost one.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the second half, as Jones blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone in the third quarter, extending the lead to 28-6. Atkins IV added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Johnson, followed by a 22-yard score to Darius Thompson in the fourth.

Christian Burks threw for 116 yards and an interception on 11 of 21 passing as the Tigers (2-3) rotated three different quarterbacks throughout the game, managing just 193 total yards of offense.

