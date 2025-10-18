Strong scores 3 TDs and McNeese snaps 5-game losing streak with 27-0 win over Houston Christian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Quarterback Jake Strong rushed for three touchdowns and McNeese State beat Houston Christian 27-0 on…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Quarterback Jake Strong rushed for three touchdowns and McNeese State beat Houston Christian 27-0 on Saturday night.

Strong was 14-of-22 passing for 133 yards with an interception and he rushed for 108 yards for McNeese (2-5, 1-2 Southland). Two of the rushing touchdowns were from 7-yards out and the other was a 43-yard run. Fabrizio Pinton made two field goals, from 47- and 29-yards out.

Xai’Shaun Edwards rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries for Houston Christian (2-5, 1-2), including a 46-yard run. Quarterbacks Maddox Kopp and Jake Weir threw for 95 and 21 yards, respectively, and each had one interception.

McNeese had lost five straight games heading into their bye last week. McNeese leads the series 6-2 since the teams started playing against each other in 2017.

