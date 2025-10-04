Stone throws 4 TD passes, Abilene Christian cruises past North Alabama 52-23

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Earle Stone threw four touchdown passes and Colt Copper recovered a pair of fumbles to lead…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Earle Stone threw four touchdown passes and Colt Copper recovered a pair of fumbles to lead Abilene Christian to a 52-23 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

Earle was 22-for-32 for 264 yards with an interception. Bryan Henry had a pair of short touchdown receptions to help the Wildcats (3-3, 2-0 United Athletic Conference) take a 28-7 lead in the first half. Javon Gipson had a 39-yard scoring catch and JJ Henry had a 28-yard on the opening drive of the second half.

Jordan Vaughn led a rushing attack that piled up 230 yards with 84 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. EJ Wilson and Grant Jones also had touchdowns on the ground.

DC Tabscott threw two touchdown passes for the Lions (1-4, 0-1), who lost four of six fumbles. Jayvian Allen ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.

