Stevens accounts for 2 TDs, Hines clinches win with clutch run and Wagner defeats Duquesne 24-13

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stevens threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Andre Hines scored a key touchdown…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stevens threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Andre Hines scored a key touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Wagner defeated Duquesne 24-13 on Saturday.

Hines rushed for 90 yards and his 24-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining sealed the win as last beat first in the NEC.

Stevens threw a 6-yard TD pass to Malik Redd to open the scoring and a 6-yard run by Stevens gave the Seahawks a 17-7 lead going into halftime.

Duquesne closed to within 17-13 on Tyler Riddell’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Matt Clark missed the extra point and also missed a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Leading 17-13 late in the fourth, Malik Cooper’s 40-yard run to the Duquesne 24-yard line set up Hines for his win-sealing touchdown. Cooper, a wide receiver, had two carries for 54 yards, although he did not catch a pass.

Stevens completed 10 of 13 passes for 62 yards. The Seahawks (2-6, 1-2) added 249 yards rushing.

Riddell was 21-of-30 passing for 163 yards. He was intercepted once. The Dukes (5-4, 3-1) were held to 240 total yards.

Duquesne had opened conference play 3-0 for the third straight season and the sixth time since joining the league in 2008, outscoring NEC opponents 123-21 through three games.

Wagner was playing its fourth consecutive home game, the last three in the NEC.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.