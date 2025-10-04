Stephenson, Stetson run past Davidson 35-32 to end 13-game conference skid

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Chris Stephenson led a dominate ground game with 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Chris Stephenson led a dominate ground game with 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Dempsey and Trey Clark each ran for two late scores as Stetson ended a 13-game losing streak in conference games with a 35-32 win over Davidson on Saturday.

Clayton Best ran for 124 yards for the Hatters (2-4, 1-1 Pioneer Conference), who piled up 384 yards on the ground. Clark had 66 yards and two scores and Dempsey added 62 yards. Stephenson was 7-of-9 passing with two interceptions.

Coulter Cleland was 19-of-32 passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns to Ivan Hoyt for the Wildcats (1-4, 0-1). Hoyt had eight receptions for 155 with scores of 13, 59 and 58 yards.

The teams alternated touchdowns after the Wildcats took a 3-0 lead on the opening drive of the game. Stephenson had a 65-yard burst around the right side for a 21-17 halftime lead.

After the Wildcats regained the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Hatters responded with a 92-yard drive capped by Dempsey’s run with 4:11 left. Then Davidson gambled on fourth down near midfield and the Hatters cashed in on Clark’s 29-yard run three plays later, making it 35-24 with 1:51 to go.

