Stephenson accounts for 2 touchdowns, leads Stetson’s 21-14 win over Morehead State

DELAND Fla. (AP) — Chris Stephenson accounted for two touchdowns, leading Stetson past Morehead State 21-14 in a Pioneer League…

DELAND Fla. (AP) — Chris Stephenson accounted for two touchdowns, leading Stetson past Morehead State 21-14 in a Pioneer League contest on Saturday.

Justin Rodriguez intercepted Carter Cravens on Morehead State’s opening drive. Four plays later, Stephenson opened the scoring on a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Stephenson tallied 116 yards on the ground. He was 9-of-17 passing for 93 yards, and found Michael Dempsey for a 27-yard touchdown to put Stetson (3-4, 2-1) up 21-0 with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Morehead State (2-5, 0-3) drew back with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Isaac Stopke put the Eagles’ first points on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. After a three-and-out, the Eagles mounted another touchdown drive, with Jackson Lanier punching in a 6-yard touchdown rush.

The late comeback was foiled with stellar clock management by the Hatters. They ran out the clock on a drive that began with 6:03 remaining, rushing 11 straight times for 36 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.