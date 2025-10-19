Stephen F. Austin overcomes weather delays, beats Nicholls 34-7 for 5th straight win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley and Gavin Rutherford each ran for a touchdown, Bugs Mortimer returned a punt 66…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley and Gavin Rutherford each ran for a touchdown, Bugs Mortimer returned a punt 66 yards for a TD, and Stephen F. Austin beat Nicholls 34-7 on a rain-soaked Saturday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Nicholls (1-6, 1-2 Southland Conference) has lost six in a row since a 20-6 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener.

Jacob Hand kicked a 54-yard field goal for Stephen F. Austin (5-2, 3-0) to open the scoring less than two minutes into the game, Rutherford scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter and Wimbley ran for a 5-yard TD to make it 16-0 early in the second.

Mortimer caught a punt at the 34, started right before cutting back to his left and running to the sideline where, near midfield, he evaded four would-be tacklers. Mortimer worked all the way back to the right sideline and raced to the end zone for a touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Lumberjacks a 26-0 lead.

Sam Vidlak was 17-of-25 passing for 179 yards and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Wayland.

The Colonels finished with 187 total yards, 56 rushing.

The game was delayed about 90 minutes at halftime and then again for another two-plus hours early in the third quarter due to inclement weather in the area.

