Stearney helps Colgate pull away late with 4 TDs in 41-21 win over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Stearney threw four touchdown passes, including two to Treyvhon Saunders in the first quarter, as Colgate rolled past Cornell 41-21 on Saturday.

Stearney opened with a 22-yard strike to Saunders, then found him again from 12 yards out to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead. The sophomore quarterback added a 2-yard touchdown to Mason Mozo before halftime, and Trooper Price returned an interception for a score as Colgate (2-3, 1-0 Patriot) built a 28-6 cushion at the break.

Cornell (0-3, 0-1 Ivy) rallied in the third behind quarterback Garrett Bass-Sulpizio, who threw a touchdown to Doryn Smith and later ran one in from a yard out, trimming the deficit to 28-21.

Colgate responded in the fourth when Stearney connected with Max Walters for his first career touchdown, a 21-yard strike that pushed the lead to 34-21. Cole Fulton sealed the win with a 19-yard touchdown run in the final minute.

Stearney finished 16 of 25 for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Saunders led all receivers with 91 yards on six catches, and Danny Shaban added 91 rushing yards. Bass-Sulpizio threw for 225 yards and a score but was intercepted twice for the Big Red.

