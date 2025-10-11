Stanford cornerback Aaron Morris gets quick medical clearance after leaving SMU game in ambulance

DALLAS (AP) — Stanford cornerback Aaron Morris was cleared medically to return to the sideline against SMU after being immobilized…

DALLAS (AP) — Stanford cornerback Aaron Morris was cleared medically to return to the sideline against SMU after being immobilized and taken off the field in an ambulance following a tackle in the first quarter Saturday, the school said.

Morris’ facemask was removed while he was placed on a stretcher before he was loaded onto the ambulance at SMU’s Ford Stadium. He was moving his arms and legs as medical personnel began attending to him on the field, and Stanford spokesman Brian Brownfield said Morris was “alert and responsive. Doing well.”

“Aaron Morris has cleared all precautionary tests and is returning to be with the team for the conclusion of the SMU matchup,” the school said in a statement released early in the second half.

Morris and linebacker Sam Mattingly closed on Jordan Hudson from opposite sides after the SMU receiver made a 12-yard catch with about five minutes left in the first quarter. Morris was the first to make contact before Mattingly came in over the top of Morris and Hudson.

Morris is a junior from Lowell, Massachusetts. He was playing in the fourth of Stanford’s six games this season after making 17 appearances in his first two years.

