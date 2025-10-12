Stanford meets Florida State in ACC action

Florida State (3-3) at Stanford (2-4), Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Stanford Offense…

Florida State (3-3) at Stanford (2-4), Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 333.5 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 240.8 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (118th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 418.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 303.7 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 114.7 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (115th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 536.5 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 262 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 274.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 44.2 points per game (5th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 333 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 216.7 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 116.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (62nd)

Stanford ranks 60th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.5% of the time. Florida State ranks 6th on offense, converting on 54.4% of third downs.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,445 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 400 yards on 91 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 404 yards on 35 catches, 1 TD

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,365 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 352 yards on 67 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 443 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Stanford fell 34-10 to SMU on Saturday, Oct. 11. Gulbranson led Stanford with 278 yards on 22-of-40 passing (55.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Cole Tabb had 62 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. Williams had seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Florida State lost 34-31 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 11. Castellanos led Florida State with 245 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sawchuk had 71 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for 16 yards. Micahi Danzy had seven receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Stanford plays at No. 2 Miami (FL) on Oct. 25. Florida State hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.