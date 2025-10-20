Sports betting roundup: Favorites roll in NFL, Dodgers try for World Series repeat

It was another exciting weekend in sports, with havoc for bettors on college football Saturday followed by a historic collapse…

It was another exciting weekend in sports, with havoc for bettors on college football Saturday followed by a historic collapse and a notable upset in the NFL on Sunday.

In Major League Baseball, the Dodgers have advanced to the World Series and will face the winner of Monday’s Game 7 between the Blue Jays and Mariners.

Here’s a look at how the weekend played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

Going into Monday Night Football at the BetMGM online sportsbook, it’s been all about the favorites. They are 10-2 straight up, with the two losses being the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and the Chargers on Sunday.

The wildest game on Sunday was between the Giants and Broncos when Denver scored 33 fourth-quarter points to win 33-32. The Broncos were 7.5-point favorites, so while they won the game, they did not cover the spread. Denver took in 49% of the bets and 59% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

The Patriots (-7 at Tennessee) were one of the most popular teams as they took in the most bets and the second-most money. New England easily covered the spread as they beat Tennessee 31-13.

In college football Saturday, the five most-bet teams to cover all lost. They were Ole Miss +7 (at Georgia), LSU +1.5 (at Vanderbilt), Texas Tech -7 (at Arizona State), Tennessee +8.5 (at Alabama) and Duke -3 (vs. Georgia Tech).

Upsets of the Week

The only upset on Sunday was the Colts (+2) beating the Chargers 38-24 on the road. Indianapolis took in just 34% of the bets and 14% of the money in against-the-spread betting. The Colts are now 6-1 on the year and would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the playoffs began today.

On Friday, No. 2 Miami lost to Louisville 24-21 at home. Miami was an 11.5-point favorite and took in 41% of the bets and 64% of the money.

Coming Up

The Blue Jays will host the Mariners on Monday night in a Game 7, with the winner advancing to the World Series to take on the Dodgers.

As of Monday morning, Toronto is the favorite at -130.

When it comes to World Series odds, the Dodgers are a big favorite no matter who comes out of the American League, as they are -210 to win.

