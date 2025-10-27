Sports betting roundup: Bettors bit by faith in LSU, Dodgers remain World Series favorites

October is one of the busiest months of the year in sports, including a Sports Equinox on Monday, where all…

October is one of the busiest months of the year in sports, including a Sports Equinox on Monday, where all four major sports leagues are in action.

Saturday was an exciting day of college football, and so was Sunday with the NFL. In addition, the World Series kicked off with the first two games of the series in Toronto. It is tied at one as the next three games will be played in Los Angeles, with Game 3 set for Monday night.

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

When it comes to the NFL at the BetMGM online sportsbook, it’s been all about the favorites and Overs in Week 8. Going into Monday Night Football, the favorites are 10-2 against the spread and Overs are 9-3.

In terms of tickets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) were the most bet team on Sunday, as they drew 88% of the bets against the New Orleans Saints on the road. The Buccaneers easily won 23-3.

One of the more interesting games of the day was on Sunday Night Football, with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers facing his former team, the Packers. Green Bay closed as a three-point favorite and took in 38% of the bets and 34% of the money. Thanks to a strong second half, Green Bay won the game 35-25.

In college football action on Saturday, the two teams with the most money bet on them to cover did — Vanderbilt (-3 vs. Missouri) and Ole Miss (+4.5 at Oklahoma).

In Brian Kelly’s final game as LSU coach, they fell to Texas A&M 49-25. The Tigers were +2.5 and took in 73% of the money in against-the-spread betting.

Upsets of the Week

There were two big upsets in the NFL on Sunday. As seven-point underdogs, Miami went to Atlanta and beat the Falcons 34-10. Atlanta took in 79% of the bets and 64% of the money. Then, the Jets picked up their first win of the year, 39-38, as 6.5-point underdogs against the Bengals. New York drew 29% of the bets and 46% of the money.

Coming Up

As the World Series shifts to LA, the Dodgers are favored to win the series at -220, while the Blue Jays are +180.

Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win MVP at +170, followed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at +500.

Specific to Monday’s Game 3, the Dodgers are -200 on the moneyline, while the Blue Jays are +165.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.