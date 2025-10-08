Sponsor logos would appear on college uniforms next year if NCAA committee’s proposal is approved

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA committee has proposed a change to rules barring commercial logos on uniforms in a move…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA committee has proposed a change to rules barring commercial logos on uniforms in a move that would clear the way for sponsor patches to appear on jerseys next year.

Under current rules, the only commercial logo permitted on athletes’ equipment or apparel during regular-season games is the logo of the equipment or apparel manufacturer.

If the Division I Administrative Committee’s proposal is adopted, schools could place two additional commercial logos on uniforms and pregame/postgame apparel during non-NCAA championship competition. Also, one additional commercial logo would be permitted on equipment used by athletes.

The committee directed the playing rules committees and subcommittees to review the proposal and make sport-specific recommendations on national standards for placement of commercial logos.

“The committee’s introduction of this proposal demonstrates the continued efforts by the NCAA to modernize rules where appropriate within Division I,” said Josh Whitman, athletic director at Illinois and chair of the committee. “As we move into a new era of Division I athletics, in which student-athletes can receive unprecedented financial benefits and support from their schools, it is appropriate for NCAA members to identify and consider additional opportunities for schools to generate additional revenue to fully support those benefits.”

Committee members will solicit feedback from NCAA schools in the coming months and may consider revisions to the proposal. A final proposal is expected to be considered for a vote in January. If adopted, rules changes for apparel and equipment would be effective Aug. 1.

The committee also directed playing rules committees and subcommittees to consider potential changes for sport-specific national standards for commercial trademarks or logos on playing surfaces and officials’ uniforms during non-NCAA championship competition.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.