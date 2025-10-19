Southern Miss meets UL Monroe in Sun Belt play

UL Monroe (3-4) at Southern Miss (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern…

UL Monroe (3-4) at Southern Miss (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 390.7 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 245.7 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 145 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (52nd)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 390.6 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 228.3 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 162.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (75th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 325.6 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 157.4 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 168.1 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (131st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 378.6 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 135.9 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (112th)

UL Monroe ranks 122nd in third down percentage, converting 32.9% of the time.

UL Monroe is 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 4th-ranked +9 margin.

UL Monroe is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Southern Miss’ red zone defense ranks 29th at 77.8%.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 1,710 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 419 yards on 95 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 308 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 920 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 437 yards on 71 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 216 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Southern Miss beat Louisiana 22-10 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Braxton passed for 237 yards on 13-of-18 attempts (72.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Pittman carried the ball 21 times for 73 yards, adding one reception for three yards. Micah Davis recorded 134 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

UL Monroe lost 37-14 to Troy on Saturday, Oct. 18. Armenta threw for 171 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Zachary Palmer-Smith had 78 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Bibbs put up 60 yards on four catches.

Next game

Southern Miss plays at Arkansas State on Nov. 8. UL Monroe hosts Old Dominion on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.