South Florida hosts UTSA in AAC action

UTSA (4-4) at South Florida (6-2), Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats South Florida…

UTSA (4-4) at South Florida (6-2), Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 487 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 261.5 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 225.5 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 40.4 points per game (7th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 384.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 271.1 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 113.6 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (69th)

UTSA Offense

Overall: 402.1 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 223.3 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 178.9 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 34 points per game (37th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 401.6 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 253.5 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 148.1 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (110th)

South Florida is 23rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 48% of the time.

South Florida ranks 17th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

UTSA ranks 130th in the FBS with 71.6 penalty yards per game.

UTSA is 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.1% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 39th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

South Florida ranks 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:44, compared to UTSA’s 43rd-ranked average of 30:58.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 1,964 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 596 yards on 120 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 466 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 1,675 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 955 yards on 120 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 460 yards on 43 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

South Florida was defeated by Memphis 34-31 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Brown led South Florida with 269 yards on 26-of-43 passing (60.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 21 times for 121 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Samuel Franklin carried the ball six times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Keshaun Singleton recorded 88 yards on seven catches.

UTSA won 48-26 over Tulane on Thursday, Oct. 30. McCown passed for 370 yards on 31-of-33 attempts (93.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Henry had 87 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding one reception for four yards. David Amador recorded 113 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

South Florida plays at Navy on Nov. 15. UTSA plays at Charlotte on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.