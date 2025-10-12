South Carolina hosts No. 14 Oklahoma in SEC play

No. 14 Oklahoma (5-1) at South Carolina (3-3), Oct. 18 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

No. 14 Oklahoma (5-1) at South Carolina (3-3), Oct. 18 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 310.0 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 194.7 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 192.5 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (32nd)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 389.0 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 266.7 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 122.3 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (66th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 211.2 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 126.3 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 84.8 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 9.8 points per game (2nd)

Oklahoma ranks 7th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.7% of the time. South Carolina ranks 104th on offense, converting on 35.9% of third downs.

Oklahoma ranks 129th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to South Carolina’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

South Carolina is 116th in the FBS averaging 68.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma’s 64th-ranked 52.3 per-game average.

South Carolina ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips.

South Carolina is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:08, compared to Oklahoma’s 61st-ranked average of 30:19.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,010 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 231 yards on 54 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vandrevius Jacobs, 341 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,417 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 292 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 420 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

South Carolina fell to LSU 20-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Sellers led South Carolina with 124 yards on 15-of-27 passing (55.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Matthew Fuller had 83 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Nyck Harbor put up 36 yards on two catches.

Oklahoma lost 23-6 to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 11. Mateer led Oklahoma with 202 yards on 20-of-38 passing (52.6%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Blaylock had 33 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for four yards. Deion Burks recorded 64 yards on five catches.

Next game

South Carolina hosts No. 6 Alabama on Oct. 25. Oklahoma hosts No. 5 Ole Miss on Oct. 25.

