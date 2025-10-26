South Alabama squares off against Louisiana in Sun Belt play

Louisiana (2-6) at South Alabama (2-6), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats South Alabama…

Louisiana (2-6) at South Alabama (2-6), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 380.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 183.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 197.3 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (86th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 379.1 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 183.1 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 196 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (100th)

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 334.3 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 145.9 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 188.4 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (100th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 399.9 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 200.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 199.1 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (110th)

Louisiana is 122nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.4% of the time. South Alabama ranks 63rd on offense, converting on 40.7% of third downs.

South Alabama is 90th in the FBS averaging 59.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Louisiana’s 33rd-ranked 46.1 per-game average.

South Alabama ranks 114th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.7% of trips.

Louisiana ranks 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:46, compared to South Alabama’s 60th-ranked average of 30:21.

Team leaders

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,461 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 681 yards on 144 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 642 yards on 48 catches, 4 TDs

Louisiana

Passing: D’Wayne Winfield, 542 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 53.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 487 yards on 81 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Robert Williams, 246 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Alabama defeated Georgia State 38-31 on Thursday, Oct. 23. Davenport passed for 280 yards on 16-of-22 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bullock had 113 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Jeremy Scott had three receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana lost 35-23 to Troy on Saturday, Oct. 25. Winfield threw for 187 yards on 12-of-22 attempts (54.5%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 139 yards. Perry carried the ball nine times for 21 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 16 yards. Shelton Sampson Jr. recorded 74 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

South Alabama plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 15. Louisiana hosts Texas State on Nov. 8.

