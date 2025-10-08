South Alabama meets Arkansas State in Sun Belt play

Arkansas State (2-4) at South Alabama (1-5), Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats South…

Arkansas State (2-4) at South Alabama (1-5), Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 380.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 178 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 202.5 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 25 points per game (89th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 371 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 169.2 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 201.8 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (120th)

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 362 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 243 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 119 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (101st)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 474.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 261.5 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 212.8 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (120th)

Arkansas State is 128th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 48.6% of the time. South Alabama ranks 71st on offense, converting on 40% of third downs.

South Alabama is 109th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.3% of trips. Arkansas State’s red zone defense ranks 48th at 81%.

Team leaders

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,063 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 496 yards on 108 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 501 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,451 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 67 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 200 yards on 43 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 406 yards on 34 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Alabama was defeated by Troy 31-24 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Davenport passed for 104 yards on 10-of-15 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bullock had 86 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. Voisin recorded 44 yards on five catches.

Arkansas State won 31-30 over Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 4. Raynor passed for 248 yards on 27-of-35 attempts (77.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 92 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Kenyon Clay carried the ball eight times for 28 yards, adding five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Corey Rucker had eight receptions for 102 yards.

Next game

South Alabama plays at Georgia State on Oct. 23. Arkansas State hosts Georgia Southern on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.