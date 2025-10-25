Sorsby throws 2 TD passes, runs for a score in No. 21 Cincinnati’s 41-20 win over Baylor

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 21 Cincinnati beat…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 21 Cincinnati beat Baylor 41-20 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) have won seven straight for the first time since 2021 when they reached the College Football Playoff.

“Proud of what our guys did tonight,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “Just a complete team win and that’s how we like it.”

Baylor (4-4, 2-3) trailed 24-0 late in the first half, then cut it to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter behind two touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Sawyer Robertson.

Sorsby’s 23-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes to make it 34-20 with six minutes left.

“We’re in position to get a stop and get the ball back to our offense to go win the game and just couldn’t do it,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “It’s just so frustrating.”

Cincinnati started fast again Saturday.

The Bears got a third-down stop on the Bearcats’ first possession, but a pass-interference penalty gave Cincinnati a first down. A 1-yard touchdown run by Tawee Walker capped an 81-yard drive to put the Bearcats ahead 7-0.

The Bearcats rushed for 265 yards.

“We knew that we could come in and probably be the more physical team,” Sorsby said. “I felt like our offensive line was dominating. You just keep feeding into that.”

After a sack on third down resulted in a Baylor punt, Cincinnati drove 66 yards in 10 plays and Evan Pryor’s 5-yard TD run made the score 14-0.

Josh Cameron’s catch and fumble for the game’s first turnover led to Sorsby’s 6-yard TD pass to Cyrus Allen that made it 24-0 with 2:34 left in the half.

“You talk about not starting as fast as we need to,” Aranda said. “Despite all of it, the fight to get back into the mix is nice to see. But we can’t live the way we’re living.”

Running man

Sorsby rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown giving him 425 yards and seven TDs on the ground. Four of his rushing TDs are for 20 or more yards.

“We’re certainly going to utilize his legs,” Satterfield said. “We didn’t need as much in the passing game tonight, but when we needed it he came through. Brendan is playing efficient football. That’s what we’re asking of him.”

Still perfect

Bearcats kicker Stephen Rusnak made two more field goal attempts to improve to 11 for 11 on the season. Rusnak has made 22 straight attempts dating to last season when he played for Charlotte. He’s the only kicker in the country to not have missed a field goal attempt since the start of the 2024 season.

The takeaways

Baylor: Robertson came into the game leading the nation in passing yards and passing TDs, but the Bearcats held him to a season-low 137 yards passing.

“Obviously really proud of our defense,” Satterfield said. “Putting together a game plan to contain the nation’s top passing offense. What they did tonight was incredible.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats remained tied with BYU for first place in the Big 12. BYU beat Iowa State 41-27 on Saturday. Cincinnati hosts BYU on Nov. 22.

“Every week has been a big week for us, nothing is going to change,” Sorsby said.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts UCF on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Utah on Saturday.

