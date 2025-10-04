Snow accounts for 3 TDs, including one in OT to push Buffalo past Eastern Michigan 31-30

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Snow caught two touchdown passes and ran for another in overtime to lead Buffalo to…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Snow caught two touchdown passes and ran for another in overtime to lead Buffalo to a 31-30 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan (1-5, 0-2 Mid-American Conference) responded to a 9-yard touchdown rush from Snow in overtime with a 1-yard touchdown run from Noah Kim. The Eagles opted to go for the 2-point conversion, but Kim failed a shovel pass, losing the football to seal it for Buffalo (3-3, 2-0).

Kim was 19 of 31 for 168 yards passing and two touchdowns. Dontae McMillan caught one touchdown pass and ran another for the Eagles, adding 117 yards on the ground.

Snow, a walk-on who became a scholarship player, had 136 yards receiving with two touchdowns on six catches in addition to the touchdown run.

Rudy Kessinger hit a 42-yard field goal to give Eastern Michigan a 24-21 lead with 9:07 remaining. Buffalo’s Jack Howes missed a 39-yard attempt on the ensuing possession, his first miss of the season inside 40 yards.

Buffalo received the ball with 58 seconds left at their own 9, and with no timeouts drove to the Eastern Michigan 32 to set up Howes’ career-long 50-yard field goal that forced overtime.

