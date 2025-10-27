SMU hosts No. 10 Miami (FL) in ACC matchup

No. 10 Miami (FL) (6-1) at SMU (5-3), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

No. 10 Miami (FL) (6-1) at SMU (5-3), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Miami (FL) by 10.5. Against the spread: Miami (FL) 5-2, SMU 2-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 256.7 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (36th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 270.4 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 183.1 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 87.3 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 14.1 points per game (8th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 388.0 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 266.0 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 122.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (50th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 399.0 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 303.5 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 95.5 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (42nd)

SMU is 104th in third down percentage, converting 36.1% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29.2%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Miami (FL) is 22nd in the FBS at +5, and SMU ranks 13th at +7.

SMU is 3rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 64.5% of trips.

SMU ranks 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:47, compared to Miami (FL)’s 11th-ranked average of 32:55.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 1,673 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 552 yards on 109 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 562 yards on 43 catches, 3 TDs

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 2,119 yards, 17 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 455 yards on 109 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 515 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) won 42-7 over Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 25. Beck passed for 189 yards on 21-of-28 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Fletcher carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Tony Johnson had three receptions for 69 yards.

SMU fell 13-12 to Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 25. Jennings passed for 171 yards on 21-of-39 attempts (53.8%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Chris Johnson Jr. carried the ball eight times for 29 yards, adding one reception for one yard. RJ Maryland had two receptions for 51 yards.

Next game

Miami (FL) hosts Syracuse on Nov. 8. SMU plays at Boston College on Nov. 8.

