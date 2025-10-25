Smith’s 2 second-half TDs push Furman over The Citadel 24-14

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jayquan Smith ran for two second-half touchdowns as Furman rallied past The Citadel 24–14 on Saturday…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jayquan Smith ran for two second-half touchdowns as Furman rallied past The Citadel 24–14 on Saturday in Southern Conference play.

Smith’s 2-yard run late in the third quarter gave the Paladins their first lead, and his 7-yard score midway through the fourth sealed it. He finished with 52 yards on 11 carries.

Ian Williams handled the first-half scoring with field goals of 45, 36 and 21 yards as Furman (5–3, 3–2) took a 9–0 lead into halftime.

The Citadel (3–5, 2–3) stormed back early in the third behind quarterback Quentin Hayes, who connected with Jihad Marks on touchdown passes of 46 yards on consecutive drives to move ahead 14–9. Marks finished with 108 yards on three catches, all from Hayes, who threw for 194 yards.

Furman’s defense stiffened down the stretch, forcing a late fumble to close out its third home win of the season and snap a two-game skid. Quarterback Trey Hedden went 16 of 22 for 211 yards, and the Paladins ran for 139 yards as a team. ___

