Simon, Smith rally Temple in second half for 27-21 win over UTSA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon threw two touchdown passes and Hunter Smith had a long touchdown run as Temple dominated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon threw two touchdown passes and Hunter Smith had a long touchdown run as Temple dominated the second half for a 27-21 win over UTSA in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Patrick Overmyer had touchdowns rushing and receiving as the Roadrunners (2-3) took a 14-3 halftime lead.

But after the Owls (3-2) had just 108 yards in the first half — compared to 178 for UTSA — offensive coordinator Tyler Walker moved from the booth to the sidelines and Temple had 219 yards in the second half.

The Owls opened the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by an 8-yard receiving touchdown for Jojo Bermudez. One play after Jamere Jones intercepted Owen McCown, Smith popped through the left side for a 54-yard touchdown for a 17-14 lead.

The Roadrunners quickly regained the lead on McCown’s 18-yard pass to Devin McCuin, but the Owls went 38 yards to take the lead on Simon’s 15-yard pass to Peter Clarke.

UTSA were held to 41 yards and two first downs in the fourth quarter, throwing an interception and giving the ball up on downs twice.

Simon finished 16 of 25 for 199 yards. McCown was 25-of-37 passing for 234 yards and two scores with two interceptions for the Roadrunners.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.