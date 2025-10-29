Shomari Lawrence rushes for 104 yards, 2 TDs against former team and Missouri State beats FIU 28-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Shomari Lawrence rushed for 104 yards and…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Shomari Lawrence rushed for 104 yards and two scores against his former team, and Missouri State beat Florida International 28-21 on Wednesday night for the program’s first home win over a FBS program.

Since the season opener at USC, Missouri State (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) has held seven straight opponents under 30 points. The Bears are 6-0 in October games in the last two seasons.

Clark and Jmariyae Robinson connected on two 8-yard touchdowns in the second half to push Missouri State’s lead to 28-14 with 8:21 left in the fourth quarter.

FIU got within one score with 3:29 left. But Clark had a key 8-yard run on third-and-6 with 1:38 left and Missouri State ran out the clock.

Robinson finished with six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri State. Lawrence, who rushed for 743 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons at FIU (2023-24), scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and a 41-yard run in the second.

Keyone Jenkins threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns for FIU (3-5, 1-3). Joe Pesansky added 72 yards passing and a touchdown. Kejon Owens rushed for 63 yards.

