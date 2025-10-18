Seidl scores four touchdowns for North Dakota in 38-19 win over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Sawyer Seidl ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another in North Dakota’s 38-19…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Sawyer Seidl ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another in North Dakota’s 38-19 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Seidl’s first three touchdowns came from rushing 26, 18, and 21 yards out. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski added another rushing touchdown to go up 28-0 at the half. With just under three minutes in the third quarter, Seidl caught an 11-yard reception and ran up the sideline and into the endzone to go up 35-7. The sophomore running back rushed for 108 yards on 14 carries.

Southern Illinois (4-2, 1-1 in MVFC) scored twice in the fourth quarter, one on a quarterback keeper from DJ Williams and the other on a pass to Tae Marrero Jr. Williams completed 29 passes on 46 attempts for 258 total yards and one touchdown. Chandler Chapman scored one rushing touchdown for Southern Illinois and had 68 yards on 15 attempts.

North Dakota (5-2, 3-0 in MVFC) is on a four-game win streak. The Fighting Hawks won last week against Youngstown State.

