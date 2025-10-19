SEC matchup features South Carolina playing No. 6 Alabama

No. 6 Alabama (6-1) at South Carolina (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key stats…

No. 6 Alabama (6-1) at South Carolina (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 297.7 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 191.1 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 106.6 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (115th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 336.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 186.1 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 150.4 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (33rd)

Alabama Offense

Overall: 422.7 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 297.1 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 35.1 points per game (33rd)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 309.9 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 155.3 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 154.6 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (22nd)

South Carolina is 116th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of the time. Alabama ranks 19th on offense, converting on 49.5% of third downs.

Alabama ranks 4th in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

South Carolina is 106th in the FBS averaging 63.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 34th-ranked 45.3 per-game average.

South Carolina is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips. Alabama’s red zone defense ranks 3rd at 64.7%.

South Carolina ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:01, compared to Alabama’s 7th-ranked average of 33:36.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,134 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 281 yards on 64 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vandrevius Jacobs, 343 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 1,931 yards, 18 TDs, 1 INT, 70.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 282 yards on 70 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 472 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

South Carolina fell 26-7 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 18. Sellers threw for 124 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Faison carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards, adding one reception for seven yards. Jayden Sellers had six receptions for 57 yards.

Alabama won 37-20 over Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 18. Simpson led Alabama with 253 yards on 19-of-29 passing (65.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bernard had 49 rushing yards on four carries, adding five receptions for 60 yards. Ryan Williams recorded 87 yards on five catches.

Next game

South Carolina plays at No. 5 Ole Miss on Nov. 1. Alabama hosts No. 10 LSU on Nov. 8.

