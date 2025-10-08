SEC matchup features No. 12 Tennessee squaring off against Arkansas

Arkansas (2-3) at No. 12 Tennessee (4-1), Oct. 11 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tennessee…

Arkansas (2-3) at No. 12 Tennessee (4-1), Oct. 11 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tennessee by 12.5. Against the spread: Tennessee 3-2, Arkansas 1-4.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 536.4 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 337.2 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 199.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 51 points per game (1st)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 373.4 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 259.2 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 114.2 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (103rd)

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 514.6 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 300.8 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 213.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (22nd)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 425 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 257 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 168 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (110th)

Arkansas ranks 126th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 47% of the time. Tennessee ranks 16th on offense, converting on 52.3% of third downs.

Arkansas is 95th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.5% of trips. Tennessee’s red zone offense ranks 31st, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Tennessee is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:10.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 1,459 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 65 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 335 yards on 49 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 531 yards on 31 catches, 7 TDs

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 1,398 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 62 completion percentage

Rushing: Green, 441 yards on 54 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 399 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tennessee beat Mississippi State 41-34 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Aguilar passed for 335 yards on 24-of-40 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bishop carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Mike Matthews had six receptions for 118 yards.

Arkansas lost 56-13 to Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 27. Green led Arkansas with 207 yards on 17-of-32 passing (53.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 81 yards. Mike Washington had 63 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for six yards. Blake had six receptions for 73 yards.

Next game

Tennessee plays at No. 8 Alabama on Oct. 18. Arkansas hosts No. 5 Texas A&M on Oct. 18.

