SEC fines Texas A&M $50,000 for faking an injury during win over Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined No. 3 Texas A&M $50,000 for violating its policy on faking injuries during games, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The league also reprimanded coach Mike Elko for allowing cornerback Tyreek Chappell to feign an injury during the Aggies’ 45-42 win at Arkansas on Saturday.

It happened with less than 13 minutes remaining in the game, when the Razorbacks completed a pass deep in A&M territory with the Aggies leading 38-27. Chappell was not in on the tackle and gave no indication he was hurt until he went to the ground and pointed to his right leg, stopping play. Texas A&M was flagged and charged a timeout because he presented as injured after the ball was spotted.

“Just prior to the player going down, a Texas A&M staff member can be seen in the video standing in the team area near the 25-yard line signaling demonstratively to the player, pointing to the ground,” the league said in a statement. “It was noted that the Texas A&M player had no contact during the play and returned to the game on the second play of the ensuing defensive possession.”

The SEC said a second violation would lead to a $100,000 fine and another reprimand. A third feigned injury would result in Elko being suspended for a game. Further violations could result in suspensions for the head coach, assistant coaches and players.

“The action violates the spirit of the injury timeout and fair play and was conducted in a manner that appears to attempt to circumvent the NCAA’s injury time out rule to avoid the team being charged a time out,” the league said.

Elko responded with a statement release on social media.

“While we accept the ruling, we do not agree with the decision and want to be clear that we never coach or instruct our players to feign injury,” he said.

In September, the Atlantic Coast Conference fined Syracuse $25,000 and issued a public reprimand for the Orange feigning injuries in a 34-21 win over Clemson. ___

