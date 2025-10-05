Sayin, defense propel top-ranked Ohio State to 42-3 rout of Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Day expanded the game plan for quarterback Julian Sayin during Ohio State’s practices in preparation…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Day expanded the game plan for quarterback Julian Sayin during Ohio State’s practices in preparation for Minnesota.

The redshirt freshman was more than ready to show he could handle it.

Sayin passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns and the top-ranked Buckeyes rolled to a 42-3 victory over the Golden Gophers on Saturday night. Ohio State is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

“Julian is playing with more confidence and we wanted to put more on his plate this week. We felt like he had a good week of practice,” Day said. “You know when you can be accurate underneath and get the ball out quick but then also down the field, that’s when our offense can really be clicking on all cylinders.”

It was the third 300-yard game in five starts for Sayin, who completed 23 of 27 passes, and had four completions of at least 31 yards.

“We had a great game plan from the coaches and they put us in position to take those shots down the field,” Sayin said. “I think it all clicked. We’re not where we want to be as an offense. We’re still growing and developing each and every day.”

Carnell Tate was the beneficiary of most of Sayin’s deep throws. Tate finished with a career high 183 yards on nine receptions and a touchdown.

The junior receiver had seven receptions for 163 yards in the first half, including three for at least 44 yards. Five of his catches came on the first play of Ohio State’s drives.

Five of Tate’s receptions came on the first play of drives in the first half, including a 44-yard touchdown on the opening play of the Buckeyes’ fifth series where he beat Minnesota cornerback Za’Quan Bryan on a go route and hauled in a 44-yard pass from Sayin in the end zone to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-3 with 8:04 remaining in the first half.

“Julian has an elite ball placement,” Tate said. “He’s great. He continues to get better each and every week. I love that for him. He’s stepping up in the pocket and making plays, taking hits. I love that for him.”

Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdowns while CJ Donaldson, Bo Jackson and Lincoln Kienholz had rushing scores for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes defense had their second game this season where they haven’t allowed a touchdown. It is also the first time since 1979 they have gone five straight games holding opponents to 10 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1) won the coin toss got a 27-yard field goal from Brady Denaburg before Ohio State’s defense shut them down the rest of the way. The Golden Gophers went 66 yards in 13 plays on their first drive before the Buckeyes held them to 35 yards on their next seven series, including five three-and-outs.

Matt Patricia’s unit has not allowed a first-half and red zone TD this season.

“That first drive we were able to pick them apart and move down the field and then, I mean, that’s why he’s one of the best in the world (Patricia). He adjusted very, very quick. The first snap, the next drive, was a completely different defense,” said Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey, who was 15 of 26 passing for 94 yards.

Jayden Fielding was wide left from 53 yards on the Buckeyes first drive before they scored touchdowns on their next three possessions to take control of the game.

“Like I told our team in there, some nights you just get your butt kicked and we got our butt kicked,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “You’ve got to give credit where credit is due. They dominated all three phases and won the line of scrimmage.”

The takeaway

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are 3-6 in road openers under coach Fleck. It is also the second straight trip where they haven’t scored a touchdown in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State: In a week in which there were plenty of upsets, the Buckeyes did not get fazed despite falling behind early.

Up Next

Minnesota: Hosts Purdue next Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 22 Illinois next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.