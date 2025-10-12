San Jose State visits Utah State in MWC matchup

San Jose State (2-4) at Utah State (3-3), Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network…

San Jose State (2-4) at Utah State (3-3), Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 423.0 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 254.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 168.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 34.7 points per game (37th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 435.2 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 257.2 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 178.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (125th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 411.7 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 310.8 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 100.8 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (96th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 420.2 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 292.7 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 127.5 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (102nd)

Utah State ranks 131st in third down percentage, converting 28.8% of the time. San Jose State ranks 36th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.3%.

Utah State ranks 132nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.0% of trips.

Utah State ranks 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:01.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 1,318 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 416 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 453 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 1,820 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 192 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 851 yards on 50 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Utah State lost 44-26 to Hawaii on Sunday, Oct. 12. Barnes led Utah State with 175 yards on 14-of-26 passing (53.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards. Davis had 102 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Pegan had three receptions for 84 yards.

San Jose State fell to Wyoming 35-28 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Eget threw for 295 yards on 23-of-37 attempts (62.2%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Lamar Radcliffe carried the ball seven times for 29 yards. Scudero recorded 180 yards on 10 catches with four touchdowns.

Next game

Utah State plays at New Mexico on Oct. 25. San Jose State hosts Hawaii on Nov. 1.

