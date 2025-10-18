Samford secures first victory 24-22 after VMI misses field goal in final minute

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brady Stober was 34 of 43 for 285 yards passing and three touchdowns and Samford needed…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Brady Stober was 34 of 43 for 285 yards passing and three touchdowns and Samford needed a missed field goal in the last minute to beat VMI 24-22 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

Samford took a 21-7 lead with 50 seconds left before halftime on a 27-yard connection between Stober and Preston Bird. The Bulldogs did not score again until Jake Garner’s 37-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Malik McNeely quickly got VMI into field goal position with a 51-yard reception. Three running plays later, Ben Shrewsbury missed a 31-yard attempt.

Bird, Calvin Jones and Sam Pickett III each had a touchdown grab for Samford (1-6, 1-4 Southern). Bird caught nine passes for 116 yards, and Jones also had nine grabs for 55 yards.

Collin Shannon threw for a career-high 419 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for VMI (1-6, 0-3). Owen Sweeney set career highs with 13 catches and 208 yards. Sweeney became the sixth Keydet in history to record a 200-yard receiving game, and his 13 receptions were tied for fourth in program history.

