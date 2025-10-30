Samari Collier throws for 2 TDs and runs for 2 scores to lead Coastal Carolina past Marshall 44-27

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Samari Collier threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 75 yards and…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Samari Collier threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 75 yards and two more scores to lead Coastal Carolina past Marshall 44-27 on Thursday night for its third straight victory.

Coastal Carolina trailed 27-17 with 12:46 left in the third quarter before scoring 27 unanswered points.

Marshall was undone by five turnovers, including one on four straight drives in the second half.

Collier capped a three- and two-play drive — about a minute apart — with a 69-yard touchdown to Malcolm Gillie and a 17-yarder to Bryson Graves to go ahead 31-27. Collier’s 1-yard touchdown run ended a three-play, 40-yard drive with 8:08 remaining to cap the scoring.

Dominic Knicely added a rushing touchdown and 76 yards on five carries for Coastal Carolina (5-3, 4-1 Sun Belt), which has scored 40-plus in four conference games this season. Kian Afrookhteh made all three of his field goals, with a long of 42 yards.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 21 of 36 for 153 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Marshall (4-4, 2-2). Antwan Roberts rushed for 134 yards on just 15 carries.

