Rutgers visits No. 23 Illinois in Big Ten matchup

Rutgers (4-4) at No. 23 Illinois (5-3), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Illinois Offense

Overall: 377.4 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 121.1 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (42nd)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 381.0 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 246.5 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (89th)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 426.0 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 286.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 139.5 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (50th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 425.9 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 244.6 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 181.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (111th)

Illinois ranks 131st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.5% of the time. Rutgers ranks 63rd on offense, converting on 40.7% of third downs.

Rutgers ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 35.9 penalty yards per game.

Illinois ranks 126th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.3% of trips.

Illinois ranks 69th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:59, compared to Rutgers’ 6th-ranked average of 33:32.

Team leaders

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,020 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 71.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 370 yards on 90 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 690 yards on 45 catches, 2 TDs

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,223 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 731 yards on 149 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: KJ Duff, 761 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Illinois lost 42-25 to Washington on Saturday, Oct. 25. Altmyer led Illinois with 199 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 48 yards. Feagin carried the ball five times for 32 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Beatty had six receptions for 73 yards.

Rutgers won 27-24 over Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kaliakmanis passed for 359 yards on 19-of-27 attempts (70.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for -10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Raymond had 116 rushing yards on 29 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Duff recorded 241 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Illinois hosts Maryland on Nov. 15. Rutgers hosts Maryland on Nov. 8.

