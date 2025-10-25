Rutgers cashes in on late fumble, knocks off Purdue 27-24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jai Patel’s 30-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday gave Rutgers a 27-24 victory…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jai Patel’s 30-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday gave Rutgers a 27-24 victory over Purdue.

The field goal gave Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) its first Big Ten win this season while Purdue’s record fell to 2-6 and 0-5.

The Boilermakers had taken a 27-24 lead on Ryan Browne’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Nitro Tuggle with 4:43 remaining.

The Scarlet Knights picked up a first down on the Purdue 7, but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Patel to tie it at 24 with 1:06 left.

Browne caught his own pass and lost the fumble at his own 30 with 59 seconds left, which led to the winning field goal.

Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed 19 of 27 passes for 359 yards. He ran for one touchdown and passed for another. Antwan Raymond ran for 116 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown.

The Boilermakers took a 17-7 lead on Malachi Singleton’s 3-yard TD pass to Devin Mockobee in the first 2 minutes of the third quarter.

Rutgers followed with 14 consecutive points. The Scarlet Knights narrowed the deficit to 17-14 on a 72-yard TD pass from Kaliakmanis to K.J. Duff, then took a 24-17 lead on Kaliakmanis’ 1-yard TD run.

Rutgers: Despite five sacks, Athan Kaliakmanis was able to pick apart Purdue’s secondary to improve Rutgers’ all-time record to 3-0 against Purdue.

Purdue: Rutgers outgained Purdue by more than 200 yards, 543 to 345. The Boilermakers were 1-of-9 on third down conversions, but made both of their fourth-down tries. Rutgers was 4-of-14 on third down and 3-of-4 on fourth down.

Rutgers: At No. 23 Illinois next Saturday.

Purdue: Visits No. 25 Michigan next Saturday.

