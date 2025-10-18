RJ Johnson III accounts for 2 TDs, FAMU beats Alcorn State 33-28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Florida A&M…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 33-28 on Saturday night.

Johnson was 26-of-38 passing for 323 yards with no interceptions for Florida A&M (2-4, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jamar Taylor to cap an eight-play, 88-yard drive with about two minutes left in the third quarter and, after the Braves went three-and-out, scored on a 26-yard run to give the Rattlers a 24-14 lead with 12:24 to play.

Jaylon Tolbert ran for a 31-yard TD in the second quarter and threw touchdown passes of 34 yards to Reggie Davis and 8 yards to Jacoby Matthews in the fourth quarter for Alcorn State (1-6, 0-3).

Wide Receiver Goldie Lawrence ran 33 yards for a touchdown on an end around that gave FAMU a 33-21 lead with 3:35 to play.

Daniel Porto made field goals of 36, 28, 51 and 38 yards for the Rattlers.

