Rittenhouse throws 4 TD passes, Illinois State hands Murray State 15th consecutive loss, 46-32

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse was 21-of-25 passing for 338 yards and four touchdowns to help Illinois State beat Murray State 46-32 on Saturday night and extend the longest active losing streak in Division I football.

Murray State (0-6, 0-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has lost 15 in a row, dating to last season.

Illinois State (4-2, 1-1), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, forced the Racers to go three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and the Redbirds scored touchdowns on their first four drives. Wenkers Wright returned a kickoff 80 yards and on the next play Victor Dawson ran for a 12-yard touchdown before Rittenhouse hit Seth Glatz down the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 28-3 with 12:06 left in the second quarter.

Matt Maldonado kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and the Redbirds opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Rittenhouse threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Javon Charles that made it 37-17 just over three minutes into the second half.

Daniel Sobkowicz had eight receptions for 162 yards and a TD and ran for a 2-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Jim Ogle was 23-of-39 for 283 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards for the Racers. Jawaun Northington added 71 yards rushing and a 5-yard TD reception.

